Investment Strategy

To achieve long term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey. The Manager's portfolio selection will be unconstrained by benchmark weightings and the Company's portfolio is expected to contain between 20 to 30 holdings at any one time. The Manager will select stocks by combining political and macroeconomic insights with fundamental analysis of companies and by looking for long term appreciation from mispriced value or growth. The weightings of holdings within the Company's portfolio will be based upon the Manager's conviction level and an assessment of upside potential and liquidity.