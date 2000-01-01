BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LSE:BERI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£120.049m
  • OCF1.24%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Commodities & Natural Resources
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B0N8MF98

Investment Strategy

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend yield target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors. The portfolio is concentrated and expected to consist of approximately thirty to one hundred and fifty securities.

