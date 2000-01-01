BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div (NYSE:BDJ)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- Currency
- ISINUS09251A1043
Investment Strategy
Invests in equity securities seeking current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Trust will invest in common stocks that pay above average dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance distributions. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Funds total assets will be invested in dividend paying equities.