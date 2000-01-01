Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities or options on equity securities or indices or sectors of equity securities. It may invest in companies located anywhere in the world. It may invest up to 25% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers in emerging countries. Up to 20% of its total assets may be invested in debt securities, including those issued by companies located in emerging markets. Up to 10% of its total assets may be invested in non-investment grade debt securities. Under normal market conditions, it expects to invest in issuers located in approximately 25 countries globally, including the U.S., and in equity issuers in at least three different countries, including the U.S. As part of its investment strategy, it intends to employ a strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on a portion of the common stocks in its portfolio, writing (selling) covered put options and, to a lesser extent, writing (selling) covered call and put options on indices of securities and sectors of securities.