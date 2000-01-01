Investment Strategy

The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies of any market capitalization located in countries throughout the world. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by non-U.S. companies of any market capitalization located in countries throughout the world. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers located in the United States. The Trust may invest up to 50% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The Trust seeks to generate current dividends and income by investing in equity securities that pay dividends. The Trust will seek income which is classified as qualified dividend income, which is dividend income that is eligible to be taxed at a maximum U.S. federal income tax rate of generally 15%.