Investment Strategy

Invests primarily in floating rate securities, including a significant portion in senior, non-investment grade secured floating rate loans. At least 80% of the assets will be invested in U.S. and non-U.S. floating rate securities. The Fund will not be restricted to invest a specific percentage of its assets in non-U.S. securities or in securities across a minimum number of non-U.S. countries. Substantially all of the portfolio will consist of non-investment grade debt securities. It will employ up to 38% leverage through borrowing funds or issuing preferred shares.