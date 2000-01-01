BlackRock Frontiers Ord (LSE:BRFI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£317.688m
  • OCF1.39%
  • AIC sectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B3SXM832

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in companies domiciled or listed in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, less developed countries. These countries are any country which is neither part of the MSCI World Index of developed markets, nor one of the eight largest countries by Market Cap in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

