Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions the Fund will invest at least 80% if its total assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the health sciences and related industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences industry. The Fund will consider a company to be principally engaged in a health science or related industry if 50% or more of its revenues are derived from, or 50% or more of its assets are related to, its health sciences business. Although the Trust generally will invest in companies included in the Russell 3000 Index, the Trust may invest in equity securities of health sciences companies with any size market capitalisation, including small and min-cap health sciences companies and companies that are not in the Russell 3000 Index. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in other investments. These investments may include equity and debt securities of companies not engaged in the health sciences industry. The Trust reserves the right to invest up to 10% of its total assets in non-investment grade debt securities.