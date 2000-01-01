BlackRock Income and Growth Ord (LSE:BRIG)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£46.493m
- OCF1.10%
- AIC sectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- Currency
- ISINGB0030961691
Investment Strategy
The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.The portfolio will usually consist of approximately 30 to 60 securities and will only invest in UK securities, which include the shares of companies listed, domiciled or carrying out the majority of their business in the UK.