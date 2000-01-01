BlackRock Latin American Ord (LSE:BRLA)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£186.679m
- OCF1.03%
- AIC sectorLatin America
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- Currency
- ISINGB0005058408
Investment Strategy
To secure long term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America. The investment portfolio will be chosen from a spread of companies which are listed in, or whose main activities are in, Latin America. We will selectively employ gearing with the aim of enhancing returns.