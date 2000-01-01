Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. Normally, it will have average portfolio duration of less than five years (including the effect of anticipated leverage), although it may be longer at any time or time to time depending on market conditions. The Fund will invest primarily in three distinct asset classes: 1) intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities and asset-backed securities and U.S. government and agency securities; 2) Senior Loans, and; 3) Non-investment grade bonds. It is anticipated that approximately 70% of its initial portfolio will consist of below investment grade debt securities. There is no limit for U.S. denominated securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. Up to 20% may be invested in non-U.S. denominated securities in emerging markets.