Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in municipal securities that at the time of investment are investment grade quality. The Trust may invest 25% or more of its Managed Assets in municipal securities of issuers in the same state (or U.S. Territory) or in the same economic sector. The Trust seeks to return USD 25.00 per common share to holders of common shares on or about 31-Dec-2030 (when the Trust will terminate) by actively managing its portfolio of municipal obligations, which will have an average final maturity on or about such date.