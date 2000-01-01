Investment Strategy

The Fund will invest primarily in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from regular Federal income tax. The investments will be made in municipal bonds that, in the opinion of the investment advisor, are underrated or undervalued. At least 80% of its total assets will be invested in investment grade quality municipal bonds. Up to 20% of its total assets may be invested in municipal bonds that are rated Ba/BB, B or unrated but judged to be of comparable quality. The investments will primarily be made in long-term bonds with an average maturity of 15 years or more.