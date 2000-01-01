Investment Strategy

The Company will invest predominantly in a diversified portfolio of equity securities quoted in the U.S. with a focus on companies that pay and grow their dividends. The Company may invest through an active options overlay strategy utilizing predominantly covered call options and may also hold other securities from time-to-time including, convertible securities, fixed interest securities, preference shares, non-convertible preferred stock, and depositary receipts. The Company may also invest in listed large-cap equities quoted on exchanges outside the U.S. and may invest in securities denominated in USD and non USD currencies. The Manager will adopt a stock specific approach in managing the portfolio of Company, selecting investments that it believes will both increase in value over the long-term and provide income. Typically, it is expected that the investment portfolio will comprise of between 80 and 120 securities.