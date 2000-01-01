BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LSE:BRSA)
Investment trust
Trust Info
- Market Cap£145.215m
- OCF1.12%
- AIC sectorNorth America
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- Currency
- ISINGB00B7W0XJ61
Investment Strategy
To provide an attractive level of income together with capital appreciation over the long term in a manner consistent with the principles of sustainable investing adopted by the Company. The Company invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of North American equity securities with a focus on large-cap and medium-cap companies that pay and grow their dividends.