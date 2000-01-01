BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LSE:BRSA)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£145.215m
  • OCF1.12%
  • AIC sectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B7W0XJ61

Investment Strategy

To provide an attractive level of income together with capital appreciation over the long term in a manner consistent with the principles of sustainable investing adopted by the Company. The Company invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of North American equity securities with a focus on large-cap and medium-cap companies that pay and grow their dividends.

