BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$1.499bn
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • Currency
  • ISINUS09248X1000

Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds (BABs). The Trust may invest up to 20% of its Managed Assets in securities other than BABs, including taxable municipal securities that do not qualify for federal subsidy payments under the Act, tax-exempt municipal securities, U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in securities that at the time of investment are investment grade quality.

