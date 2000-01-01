BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Ord (LSE:THRG)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£846.587m
  • OCF0.57%
  • AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0008910555

Investment Strategy

The objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital growth and an attractive total return through investment primarily in UK smaller and mid-cap companies traded on the LSE. Company may hold up to 15% of its GA, in securities of companies which are listed or traded on a stock exchange outside the UK. In normal circumstances, company will likely hold a mixture of long and short CFDs and/or comparable equity derivatives that would result in a typical net market exposure of between 100% and 115%.

