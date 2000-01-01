Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities or Infrastructure business segments. The Trust considers the Utilities business segment to include products, technologies and services connected to the management, ownership operation, construction, development or financing of facilities used to generate, transmit or distribute electricity, water, natural resources or telecommunications and the Infrastructure business segment to include companies that own or operate infrastructure assets or that are involved in the development, construction, distribution or financing of infrastructure assets. The Trust may invest in companies of any market capitalization located anywhere in the world. Although the Trust expects to invest primarily in companies located in developed countries, it may invest in companies located in emerging markets. Equity securities in which the Trust may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, depository receipts, exchange-traded funds, equity interests in real estate investment trusts, Canadian Royalty Trusts and MLPs. The Trust will not invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets in MLPs. As part of its investment strategy, the Trust currently intends to employ a strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on a portion of the common stocks in its portfolio, writing (selling) covered put options on a portion of the common stocks in its portfolio and, to a lesser extent, writing (selling) covered call and put options on indices of securities and sectors of securities. This option strategy is intended to generate current gains from option premiums as a means to enhance distributions payable to the Trusts shareholders. In addition to the option strategies discussed above, the Trust may engage in Strategic Transactions in an effort to hedge all or a portion of the portfolio or to seek to enhance total return. The Trust may lend securities with a value up to 331/3% of its total assets (including such loans) to financial institutions that provide cash or securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government as collateral.