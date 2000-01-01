BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.176bn
- OCF1.10%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Commodities & Natural Resources
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- Currency
- ISINGB0005774855
Investment Strategy
The Company’s investment policy is to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal securities worldwide. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals. Up to 10% of gross assets may be held in physical metals.