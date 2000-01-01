Investment Strategy

Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Funds Managed Assets will be invested in Senior Loans. This policy is not fundamental and may be changed by the board of trustees of the Fund with at least 60 days written notice to shareholders. Borrowers take out Senior Loans to refinance existing debt and for acquisitions, dividends, leveraged buyouts, and general corporate purposes. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its Managed Assets in loan interests that are not secured by any collateral of the Borrower, loan interests that have a lower than first lien priority on collateral of the Borrower, other income producing securities (including, without limitation, U.S. government debt securities and investment and non-investment grade, subordinated and unsubordinated corporate debt securities), warrants and equity securities issued by a Borrower or its affiliates as part of a package of investments in the Borrower or its affiliates and structured products. The Adviser expects to maintain an average duration of less than one year (including the effect of anticipated leverage). During temporary defensive periods or in order to keep the Funds cash fully invested, including during the period when the net proceeds of the offering of common shares are being invested, the Fund may deviate from its investment policies and objectives. During such periods, the Fund may invest all or a portion of assets in U.S. government securities, including bills, notes and bonds differing as to maturity and rates of interest that are either issued or guaranteed by the Treasury or by U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities; non-U.S. government securities which have received the highest investment grade credit rating, certificates of deposit issued against funds deposited in a bank or a savings and loan association; commercial paper; bankers acceptances; bank time deposits; shares of money market funds; credit linked notes; repurchase agreements with respect to any of the foregoing; or any other fixed income securities that the Adviser considers consistent with this strategy. It is impossible to predict when, or for how long, the Fund will use these alternative strategies.