Investment Strategy

To provide shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure to all debt tranches of CLOs (CLO Income Notes and other CLO Securities) and in Loan Warehouses. The investment policy is to invest predominantly in a diverse portfolio of senior secured loans (including broadly syndicated, middle market or other loans) and in CLO Securities, and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns from such portfolios. It intends to pursue its investment policy by investing in profit participating instruments (or similar securities) issued by one or more risk retention companies.