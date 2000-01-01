Investment Strategy

The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive returns from a sustainable annual dividend yield and longer term capital growth. To meet this objective, the Company invests, pursuant to a “master-feeder” structure via its investment in the Master Fund, substantially all of its assets in an investment portfolio focused on non-commoditised, collateralised reinsurance contracts offering attractive risk adjusted returns. The exposure of the investment portfolio is well diversified across global geographies, products and insurers with no exposure to life, casualty risk or other non-modelled insurance risks.