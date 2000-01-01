Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LSE:BSIF)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£517.837m
  • OCF1.07%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
  • Manager GroupBluefield
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BB0RDB98

Investment Strategy

The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of solar energy assets, each located within the UK, with a focus on utility scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and/or commercial sites. The Company targets long life solar energy infrastructure, expected to generate stable renewable energy output over a 25 year asset life.

Latest BSIF news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

BSIF Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .