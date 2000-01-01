Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LSE:BSIF)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£517.837m
- OCF1.07%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
- Manager GroupBluefield
- Currency
- ISINGG00BB0RDB98
Investment Strategy
The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of solar energy assets, each located within the UK, with a focus on utility scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and/or commercial sites. The Company targets long life solar energy infrastructure, expected to generate stable renewable energy output over a 25 year asset life.