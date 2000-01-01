BMO Capital & Income Ord (LSE:BCI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£351.522m
- OCF0.58%
- AIC sectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupBMO
- Currency
- ISINGB0003463287
Investment Strategy
To secure long-term capital and income growth from a portfolio consisting mainly of FTSE All-Share companies. The Company can also have exposure to leading overseas companies, with the value of the non-UK portfolio not exceeding 10% of the gross assets of Company. In pursuing this objective, the Company is exposed to financial risks which could result in a reduction of either or both of the NAV and the profits available for distribution by way of dividend.