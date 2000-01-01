BMO Global Smaller Companies 3.5% CULS (LSE:FCSC)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£24.951m
- OCF0.59%
- AIC sectorGlobal Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupF&C
- Currency
- ISINGB00BNH7RK38
Investment Strategy
The company invests in smaller companies worldwide in order to secure a high total return. The company pursues this investment objective by investing in a large number of stocks in various industry sectors and geographic locations. There are no specific sector or geographical exposure limits. Whilst the company has a global orientation, its objective is to find attractively valued investment opportunities wherever they may be and it is therefore not constrained to mandatory weightings per geographic region.