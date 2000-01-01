BMO Global Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:BGSC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£871.368m
  • OCF0.79%
  • AIC sectorGlobal Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKLXD974

Investment Strategy

The company invests in smaller companies worldwide in order to secure a high total return. The company pursues this investment objective by investing in a large number of stocks in various industry sectors and geographic locations. There are no specific sector or geographical exposure limits. Whilst the company has a global orientation, its objective is to find attractively valued investment opportunities wherever they may be and it is therefore not constrained to mandatory weightings per geographic region.

Latest BGSC news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

BGSC Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .