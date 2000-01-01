Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth for Growth shareholders in each case through investing principally in a diversified portfolio of investment companies. The Growth Portfolio invests in a diversified portfolio of at least 25 investment companies that have underlying investment exposures across a range of geographic regions and sectors. The Company invests principally in closed-ended investment companies which are listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority. The majority of the holdings of Company comprise equity investments although it is permitted to invest in other securities issued by investment companies.