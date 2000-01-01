Investment Strategy

To provide an attractive level of income with the potential for income and capital growth to Income shareholders.The Income Portfolio invests in a diversified portfolio of at least 25 investment companies that have underlying investment exposures across a range of geographic regions and sectors and that focus on offering an income yield above the yield of the FTSE All-Share Index.The Company invests principally in closed-ended investment companies which are listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority. The majority of the holdings of Company comprise equity investments although it is permitted to invest in other securities issued by investment companies.