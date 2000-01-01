BMO Real Estate Investments Ord (LSE:BREI)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap£201.711m
  • OCF1.58%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B012T521

To provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio. The Group holds a diversified portfolio of freehold and predominantly long leasehold UK commercial properties. It invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

