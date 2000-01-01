BMO UK High Income Ord (LSE:BHI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£86.073m
- OCF0.98%
- AIC sectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupBMO
- Currency
- ISINGB00B1N4G299
Investment Strategy
Is to invest predominantly in UK equities and equity-related securities of companies across the market capitalisation spectrum. The objective will be to achieve a total return in excess of that of the FTSE All-Share Capped 5% Index. The Manager will approach investment portfolio construction with the aim of maintaining a diversified portfolio with approximately 40 holdings at any given time.