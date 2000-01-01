BMO UK High Income Ord (LSE:BHI)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£86.073m
  • OCF0.98%
  • AIC sectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1N4G299

Investment Strategy

Is to invest predominantly in UK equities and equity-related securities of companies across the market capitalisation spectrum. The objective will be to achieve a total return in excess of that of the FTSE All-Share Capped 5% Index. The Manager will approach investment portfolio construction with the aim of maintaining a diversified portfolio with approximately 40 holdings at any given time.

Latest BHI news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

BHI Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .