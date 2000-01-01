Investment Strategy

In pursuit of its objective, the Company invests predominantly in UK equities and equity‑related securities of companies across the market capitalisation spectrum. The objective will be to achieve a total return in excess of that of the FTSE All‑Share Index. The Manager will approach investment portfolio construction with the aim of maintaining a diversified portfolio with approximately 40 holdings at any given time. No single investment in the portfolio may exceed 10% of the Company’s gross assets at the time of purchase.