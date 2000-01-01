Boulder Growth & Income (NYSE:BIF)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupBoulder Capital
- Currency
- ISINUS1015071012
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to produce both long-term capital appreciation through investment in common stocks and income from investment in both dividend paying common stocks and fixed income securities. The Fund typically invests in securities of US-based companies. The Fund expects to invest, under normal market conditions, approximately 75% of its assets in publicly traded common stocks. The Fund must invest at least 25% of its assets in real estate related companies instead of solely in REITs and related companies.