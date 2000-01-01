British Smaller Companies VCT Ord (LSE:BSV)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£97.313m
- OCF2.64%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupYFM
- Currency
- ISINGB0001403152
Investment Strategy
The Company's investment policy is to create a portfolio that blends a mix of businesses operating in established industries with those that offer opportunities in the application and development of innovation. Investing across a range of sectors including software, information technology and telecommunications, retail and brands, business services, manufacturing and industrial services and healthcare and these investments will primarily be in unquoted companies.