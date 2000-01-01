British Smaller Companies VCT2 Ord (LSE:BSC)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£68.744m
- OCF2.46%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupYFM
- Currency
- ISINGB0005001796
Investment Strategy
The investment policy of the Company is to create a portfolio that blends a mix of businesses operating in established and emerging industries that offer opportunities in the application and development of innovation in their products and services. Investing across a range of companies and sectors reduces exposure to particular markets and individual companies.