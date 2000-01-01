Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$990.174m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupBrookfield
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1128301041

Investment Strategy

The Acquiring Fund's investment objective is to seek high total return, primarily through high current income and secondarily, through growth of capital. The Acquiring Fund's investment objective is not fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Shareholders will be provided with at least 60 days' prior written notice of any change in the Acquiring Fund's investment objective.

Latest RA news

