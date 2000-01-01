Brunner Ord (LSE:BUT)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap£388.504m
  • OCF0.67%
  • AIC sectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupAllianz Global Investors
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0001490001

Investment Strategy

The company aims to provide growth in capital value and dividends for investors over the long term through investing in a portfolio of global and UK equities. The company aims to achieve a return higher than that of our benchmark, after costs and to achieve steady dividend growth in real terms. The benchmark against which performance is measured is 70% FTSE World Ex UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index.

