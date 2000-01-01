Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is to provide total return, through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and below investment grade (high yield/high risk) non-convertible debt securities. The portion of the Funds assets invested in convertible securities and below investment grade (high yield/high risk) non-convertible debt securities will vary from time to time consistent with the Funds investment objective, changes in equity prices and changes in interest rates and other economic and market factors, although, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 20% of its managed assets in convertible securities and at least 20% of its managed assets in below investment grade (high yield/high risk) non-convertible debt securities (so long as the combined total equals at least 80% of the Funds managed assets). The Fund invests in securities with a broad range of maturities. The average term to maturity of the Funds securities typically will range from five to ten years.