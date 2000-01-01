Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is to provide total return, through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The portion of the Funds assets invested in convertible securities and non-convertible income securities will vary from time to time consistent with the Funds investment objective, changes in equity prices and changes in interest rates and other economic and market factors. However, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 50% of its managed assets in convertible securities. Managed assets means the total assets of the Fund (including any assets attributable to any leverage that may be outstanding) minus the sum of accrued liabilities (other than debt representing financial leverage). A substantial portion of the Funds assets may be invested in below investment grade (high yield, high risk) securities. The Fund invests in securities with a broad range of maturities. The average term to maturity of the Funds securities typically will range from five to ten years.