Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in a globally diversified portfolio of convertible instruments, common and preferred stocks, and income-producing securities such as investment grade and below investment grade (high yield/high risk) debt securities. The Fund may also incorporate other income-producing strategies. The Fund, under normal circumstances, will invest at least 40% of its managed assets in securities of foreign issuers, including debt and equity securities of corporate issuers and debt securities of government issuers, in developed and emerging markets. The Fund will maintain a balanced approach to geographic portfolio diversification. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its managed assets in securities of foreign issuers, including debt and equity securities of corporate issuers and debt securities of government issuers, in developed and emerging markets. The Fund will invest in the securities of issuers located in at least three markets, which may include the United States. A significant portion of the Funds assets will be invested in foreign securities.