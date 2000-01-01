Investment Strategy

The investments are primarily made in equity securities of common and preferred stocks, convertible and income producing securities. Normally it will invest at least 50% of its managed assets in equity securities (including securities that are convertible into equity securities). It may invest up to 35% of its assets in foreign securities, including debt and equity securities of corporations and governments of developed and emerging markets. Up to 15% of its managed assets may be invested in emerging markets. Up to 15% of its managed assets may be invested in securities that are illiquid at the time of investment.