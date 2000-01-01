Calculus VCT Ord (LSE:CLC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£14.922m
  • OCF3.78%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupCalculus Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYQPF348

Investment Strategy

The company aims to achieve long-term returns including tax-free dividends, for investors. To invest primarily in a diverse portfolio of UK growth companies whether unquoted or traded on AIM. Investments are made selectively across a range of sectors in companies that have the potential for long-term growth. The company invest minimum 75% of its money into variety of investments, may include: UK Government Bonds, Fixed income securities from major companies, liquidity funds and fixed deposits with counter-party credit rating of not less than A minus (Rated of Standard & Poor)/A3 (Rated of Moody).

Latest CLC news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

CLC Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .