Investment Strategy

The company aims to achieve long-term returns including tax-free dividends, for investors. To invest primarily in a diverse portfolio of UK growth companies whether unquoted or traded on AIM. Investments are made selectively across a range of sectors in companies that have the potential for long-term growth. The company invest minimum 75% of its money into variety of investments, may include: UK Government Bonds, Fixed income securities from major companies, liquidity funds and fixed deposits with counter-party credit rating of not less than A minus (Rated of Standard & Poor)/A3 (Rated of Moody).