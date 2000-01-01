Calculus VCT Ord (LSE:CLC)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£14.922m
- OCF3.78%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupCalculus Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYQPF348
Investment Strategy
The company aims to achieve long-term returns including tax-free dividends, for investors. To invest primarily in a diverse portfolio of UK growth companies whether unquoted or traded on AIM. Investments are made selectively across a range of sectors in companies that have the potential for long-term growth. The company invest minimum 75% of its money into variety of investments, may include: UK Government Bonds, Fixed income securities from major companies, liquidity funds and fixed deposits with counter-party credit rating of not less than A minus (Rated of Standard & Poor)/A3 (Rated of Moody).