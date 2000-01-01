Investment Strategy

The company invests in a portfolio of VC Investments, primarily in established unquoted companies across different industries and investments, to provide investment returns sufficient to allow the company to maximise annual dividends and with the goal of capital growth over the medium to long term. It is intended that approximately 75% of the monies raised by the company in relation to the D shares will be invested within 60 days in a variety of investments selected to preserve capital value, whilst generating income, which may include bonds issued by the UK Government, fixed income securities issued by major companies and institutions, liquidity funds and fixed deposits with counterparty credit ratings of not less than A minus (Rated of Standard & Poor)/A3 (Rated of Moody) and investments in ground rent assets.