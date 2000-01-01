Investment Strategy

The company aim is to grow the NAV and annual dividends paid to shareholders over the long term, with careful attention paid to the risks being taken to achieve this. The portfolio contains many unquoted assets, when measuring investment performance, in the short to medium term, we aim to grow NAVTR between RPI+3% to RPI+6% representing a real return commensurate with longer term market outperformance. Over a 5-10 year timeframe, it is more appropriate to compare portfolio performance to the FTSE All-Share Total Return, which the company aims to outperform.