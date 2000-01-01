Investment Strategy

To implement an orderly realisation of the investments in a manner which maximizes value for shareholders and returns surplus cash to shareholders over time through ad hoc returns of capital. The investments will be realised in an orderly manner (that is, with a view to achieving a balance between returning cash to shareholders and maximizing value).The strategy for realizing individual investments will be flexible and may need to be altered to reflect changes in the circumstances of a particular investment or in the prevailing market conditions. The net cash proceeds from realizations of assets will be applied to the payments of tax or other liabilities as the Board thinks fit prior to making payments to shareholders.