Investment Strategy

Candover Investments plc is a private equity investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company does not make any new investments and focus is on realising value. The Company has been in run-off since late 2010 and has now disposed of the majority of its investments enabling the repayment of all of its debts. In accordance with the terms of the Company’s investment objective of returning cash to Shareholders, the Board has now determined to recommend to Shareholders that the Company be placed into Members’ Voluntary Liquidation, following which the listing of the Ordinary Shares on the Official List will be cancelled. Shareholders will be able to realise their investment in the Company through the Members’ Voluntary Liquidation.