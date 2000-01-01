Capital Gearing Ord (LSE:CGT)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£469.481m
  • OCF0.90%
  • AIC sectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupCG Asset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0001738615

Investment Strategy

To preserve the real wealth of shareholders and to achieve absolute total return over the medium to longer term. The company aims to achieve its investment objectives through long only investment in quoted closed-ended funds and other collective investment vehicles, bonds, commodities and cash, as considered appropriate.

