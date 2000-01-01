Castelnau Group Ord (LSE:CGL)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£194.116m
  • OCF0.20%
  • AIC sectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupPhoenix Asset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BMWWJM28

Investment Strategy

To compound Shareholders capital at a higher rate of return than the FTSE All Share Total Return Index over the long term. The Company may select investments from all asset classes, geographies and all parts of the capital structure of a business. Both private and public markets are within the scope of the Company’s investment policy.

