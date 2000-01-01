Investment Strategy

The company is organised as a feeder fund to invest substantially all of its assets in the CATCo Diversified Fund (the Master Fund). The Master Fund is a segregated account of CATCo Reinsurance Fund Ltd. (the Master Fund SAC), a newly established mutual fund company of unlimited duration incorporated in Bermuda. The objective of the Master Fund to give their shareholders the opportunity to participate in the returns from investments linked to catastrophe reinsurance risks, principally by investing in fully collateralised Reinsurance Agreements accessed by investments in Preference Shares of Markel CATCo Re Ltd. (the Reinsurer). The company targets an internal rate of return in excess of LIBOR plus 12% to 15% p.a. on the issue price of its Ords.