CATCo Reinsurance Opps Ord (LSE:CAT)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$61.951m
  • OCF5.53%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Insurance & Reinsurance Strategies
  • Manager GroupCATCo Investment Management
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG1961Q2095

Investment Strategy

To provide investors with significant capital returns and long-term distributions by making investments linked to catastrophe reinsurance risks via a variety of insurance-based investments. The Master Fund spreads investment risk by seeking exposure to multiple non-correlated risk categories so as to endeavour to limit the amount of capital at risk with respect to a single catastrophic event.

