CATCo Reinsurance Opps Ord (LSE:CAT)
- Market Cap$61.951m
- OCF5.53%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Insurance & Reinsurance Strategies
- Manager GroupCATCo Investment Management
- ISINBMG1961Q2095
To provide investors with significant capital returns and long-term distributions by making investments linked to catastrophe reinsurance risks via a variety of insurance-based investments. The Master Fund spreads investment risk by seeking exposure to multiple non-correlated risk categories so as to endeavour to limit the amount of capital at risk with respect to a single catastrophic event.