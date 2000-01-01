CC Japan Income & Growth Ord (LSE:CCJI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£210.517m
  • OCF1.09%
  • AIC sectorJapan
  • Manager GroupCoupland Cardiff
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYSRMH16

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities. Investment in exchange traded funds shall be limited to not more than 20% of Gross Assets at the time of investment.

